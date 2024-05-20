VMGR-153 Marines Conduct Flight Operations in Arizona

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924701" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a flight as part of their deployment for training (DFT) at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Arizona, May 21, 2024. The DFT provides VMGR-153 pilots and aircrew unit level training that enhances combat readiness, aircrew progression, joint operational capabilities and continues progress toward full operational capability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)