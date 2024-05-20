Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-153 Marines Conduct Flight Operations in Arizona

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a flight as part of their deployment for training (DFT) at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Arizona, May 21, 2024. The DFT provides VMGR-153 pilots and aircrew unit level training that enhances combat readiness, aircrew progression, joint operational capabilities and continues progress toward full operational capability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924701
    VIRIN: 240521-M-KR392-1001
    Filename: DOD_110328751
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US
    Hometown: TUCSON, AZ, US

    This work, VMGR-153 Marines Conduct Flight Operations in Arizona, by LCpl Dezmond Browning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC130
    READINESS
    MAG24
    VMGR153

