VMGR-153 Marines Conduct Flight Operations in Arizona

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a flight as part of their deployment for training (DFT) at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Arizona, May 21, 2024. The DFT provides VMGR-153 pilots and aircrew unit level training that enhances combat readiness, aircrew progression, joint operational capabilities and continues progress toward full operational capability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)
|05.21.2024
|05.22.2024 19:14
|B-Roll
|924701
|240521-M-KR392-1001
|DOD_110328751
|00:00:52
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|1
|1
