FARP North Field

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924698" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant Airmen assigned to the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron conduct training during Forward Area Refueling Point May 17, 2024, at North Field, South Carolina. The mission of FARP is to hot refuel, refueling while the aircraft's engines are operating, from a transport aircraft, such as a C-17 Globemaster III, to a receiver aircraft, under cover of darkness in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)