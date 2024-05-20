U.S. Air Force Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant Airmen assigned to the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron conduct training during Forward Area Refueling Point May 17, 2024, at North Field, South Carolina. The mission of FARP is to hot refuel, refueling while the aircraft's engines are operating, from a transport aircraft, such as a C-17 Globemaster III, to a receiver aircraft, under cover of darkness in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 16:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924698
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-XM616-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110328673
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|NORTH, SC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, FARP North Field, by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT