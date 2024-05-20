Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FARP North Field

    NORTH, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant Airmen assigned to the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron conduct training during Forward Area Refueling Point May 17, 2024, at North Field, South Carolina. The mission of FARP is to hot refuel, refueling while the aircraft's engines are operating, from a transport aircraft, such as a C-17 Globemaster III, to a receiver aircraft, under cover of darkness in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924697
    VIRIN: 240517-F-XM616-7001
    Filename: DOD_110328665
    Length: 00:11:14
    Location: NORTH, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FARP North Field, by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FARP
    Combat Camera
    Joint Base Charleston
    JBC

