126th Air Refueling Squadron refuels E-4B Nightwatch

A U.S. Air Force E-4B assigned to the 595th

Command & Control Group, Offutt Air Force

Base, Neb., prepares to receive fuel from a

KC-135R Stratotanker from the 126th Air Refueling Squadron, Wisconsin Air National Guard, May, 15, 2024. In order to provide direct support to the President, Secretary of Defense, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at least one E-4B is always generated as the National Airborne Operations Center and on alert 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with a global watch team at one of many bases selected throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble)