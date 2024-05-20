A U.S. Air Force E-4B assigned to the 595th
Command & Control Group, Offutt Air Force
Base, Neb., prepares to receive fuel from a
KC-135R Stratotanker from the 126th Air Refueling Squadron, Wisconsin Air National Guard, May, 15, 2024. In order to provide direct support to the President, Secretary of Defense, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at least one E-4B is always generated as the National Airborne Operations Center and on alert 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with a global watch team at one of many bases selected throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 15:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924694
|VIRIN:
|240515-F-PG806-1096
|Filename:
|DOD_110328617
|Length:
|00:06:48
|Location:
|OFFUTT AFB, NE, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 126th Air Refueling Squadron refuels E-4B Nightwatch, by TSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
