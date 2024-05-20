Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    126th Air Refueling Squadron refuels E-4B Nightwatch

    OFFUTT AFB, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble 

    8th Air Force

    A U.S. Air Force E-4B assigned to the 595th
    Command & Control Group, Offutt Air Force
    Base, Neb., prepares to receive fuel from a
    KC-135R Stratotanker from the 126th Air Refueling Squadron, Wisconsin Air National Guard, May, 15, 2024. In order to provide direct support to the President, Secretary of Defense, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at least one E-4B is always generated as the National Airborne Operations Center and on alert 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with a global watch team at one of many bases selected throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924694
    VIRIN: 240515-F-PG806-1096
    Filename: DOD_110328617
    Length: 00:06:48
    Location: OFFUTT AFB, NE, US

    This work, 126th Air Refueling Squadron refuels E-4B Nightwatch, by TSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Air Force
    NAOC
    Nightwatch
    595 C2G
    E-4B

