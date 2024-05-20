Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women, Peace, and Security Team Building Challenge at TRADEWINDS 24

    BARBADOS

    05.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta 

    U.S. Army South

    Participants from the U.S., Barbados, Bahamas, Belize, Dominican Republic, France, Jamaica, and Mexico militaries participate in the Women, Peace and Security team building challenge at Paragon Base in Christ Church, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24), May 11, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    WPS
    Women Peace and Security
    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24
    LSGE24

