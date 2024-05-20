In this week's look around the Air Force, a policy update provides Airmen and Guardians better financial security during school and training moves, Air Task Forces test new ways to generate deployable Units of Action under the Air Force Force Generation model, and senior leaders meet to discuss the state of the force and explore strategies for improving recruitment and talent management.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 15:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924673
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-UE508-9873
|Filename:
|DOD_110328314
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: PCS Allowances, Air Task Forces, All-Volunteer Force, by SrA Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT