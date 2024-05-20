80th Flying Training Wing Change of Command 2024

On May 22nd, 2024 Col. Jeffrey D. Shulman assumed command of the 80th FTW from Col. Mitchell J. Cok.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 14:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924666
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110328184
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
