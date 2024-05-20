Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Flying Training Wing Change of Command 2024

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    On May 22nd, 2024 Col. Jeffrey D. Shulman assumed command of the 80th FTW from Col. Mitchell J. Cok.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    ENJJPT
    80th Flying Training Wing

