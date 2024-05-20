Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian, Tunisian and Libyan Armed Forces Practice Vehicle Interdiction at Flintlock 24 B-Roll

    DABOYA, GHANA

    05.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members of the Army Special Forces Command (Italy), Tunisian Armed Forces, and Libyan Armed Forces conduct a complex Vehicle Interdiction exercise with an Italian HH-101A Caesar helicopter during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 21, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924664
    VIRIN: 240521-F-DP685-7001
    Filename: DOD_110328129
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: DABOYA, GH

    TAGS

    Italy
    Tunisia
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Libya
    Flintlock 24

