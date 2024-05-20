Italian, Tunisian and Libyan Armed Forces Practice Vehicle Interdiction at Flintlock 24 B-Roll

Members of the Army Special Forces Command (Italy), Tunisian Armed Forces, and Libyan Armed Forces conduct a complex Vehicle Interdiction exercise with an Italian HH-101A Caesar helicopter during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 21, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 15:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924664
|VIRIN:
|240521-F-DP685-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110328129
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
