Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Guardians of Freedom Air Show Impact

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Air Show Director Jeff Gutierrez talks about the local impact and what makes the Guardians of Freedom Air Show different from others.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 14:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924663
    VIRIN: 240522-F-RR907-1001
    Filename: DOD_110328122
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Guardians of Freedom Air Show Impact, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Community
    Recruiting
    Guardians of Freedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT