2024 First State Air Show

Team Dover’s First State Airshow highlights performers during the three-day event at Dover Air Force Base Delaware, May 18, 2024. The First State Airshow hosted thousands of visitors, including more than 2,300 students and teachers from local school districts, during the free two-day event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 14:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924660
|VIRIN:
|240512-F-Dj256-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110328075
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
