    2024 First State Air Show

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Team Dover’s First State Airshow highlights performers during the three-day event at Dover Air Force Base Delaware, May 18, 2024. The First State Airshow hosted thousands of visitors, including more than 2,300 students and teachers from local school districts, during the free two-day event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924660
    VIRIN: 240512-F-Dj256-1001
    Filename: DOD_110328075
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    First State Airshow

