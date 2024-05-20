Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: PCS Allowances, Air Task Forces, All-Volunteer Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Saomy Sabournin 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, a policy update provides Airmen and Guardians better financial security during school and training moves, Air Task Forces test new ways to generate deployable Units of Action under the Air Force Force Generation model, and senior leaders meet to discuss the state of the force and explore strategies for improving recruitment and talent management.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 13:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924652
    VIRIN: 240522-F-UE508-6782
    Filename: DOD_110327733
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: PCS Allowances, Air Task Forces, All-Volunteer Force, by SrA Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV  

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT