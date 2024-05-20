SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: PCS Allowances, Air Task Forces, All-Volunteer Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924652" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this week's look around the Air Force, a policy update provides Airmen and Guardians better financial security during school and training moves, Air Task Forces test new ways to generate deployable Units of Action under the Air Force Force Generation model, and senior leaders meet to discuss the state of the force and explore strategies for improving recruitment and talent management.