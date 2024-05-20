CB Defense Today: Military Working Dogs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CB Defense Today is a quarterly interview program recorded in the CBC studio, where experts discuss developments and partnerships relevant to DEVCOM CBC and the chemical and biological defense community.



In this episode of CB Defense Today, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Dr. Patricia Buckley, Deputy Division Chief for Sensor Technologies and Biomaterials at CBC, and SGM Viridiana Lavalle, U.S. Army Military Working Dog Program Manager at the Office of the Provost Marshal General.