CB Defense Today is a quarterly interview program recorded in the CBC studio, where experts discuss developments and partnerships relevant to DEVCOM CBC and the chemical and biological defense community.
In this episode of CB Defense Today, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Dr. Patricia Buckley, Deputy Division Chief for Sensor Technologies and Biomaterials at CBC, and SGM Viridiana Lavalle, U.S. Army Military Working Dog Program Manager at the Office of the Provost Marshal General.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 13:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|924651
|VIRIN:
|240320-A-GY757-4710
|Filename:
|DOD_110327732
|Length:
|00:10:00
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CB Defense Today: Military Working Dogs, by Jack Bunja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Lab Supports Four-Legged Warfighters in Explosive Detection
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT