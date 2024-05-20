Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CB Defense Today: Military Working Dogs

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Video by Jack Bunja 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    CB Defense Today is a quarterly interview program recorded in the CBC studio, where experts discuss developments and partnerships relevant to DEVCOM CBC and the chemical and biological defense community.

    In this episode of CB Defense Today, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Dr. Patricia Buckley, Deputy Division Chief for Sensor Technologies and Biomaterials at CBC, and SGM Viridiana Lavalle, U.S. Army Military Working Dog Program Manager at the Office of the Provost Marshal General.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 13:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 924651
    VIRIN: 240320-A-GY757-4710
    Filename: DOD_110327732
    Length: 00:10:00
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US

