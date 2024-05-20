Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Louisville District Flood Fight Training May 21, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Louisville District geotechnical branch employees learned about how assistance is provided during Flood Fighting Training provided by Emergency Operations Center staff May 21, 2024.

    During the morning session in the district EOC, they learned about what their role in a flood fight would be and how they can bring and use their knowledge and skills as levee safety engineers or dam safety personnel to real-world situations. They also learned about the resources the Corps of Engineers can provide during flood emergencies as well as the capabilities and authorities the students would have while assisting during a flood.

    The class moved over to McAlpine Locks and Dam in the afternoon to learn about various flood fighting materials USACE can provide and for some hands-on training in filling and placing sandbags.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 13:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924649
    VIRIN: 240521-A-GI410-8285
    Filename: DOD_110327639
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisville District Flood Fight Training May 21, 2024, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisville
    USACE
    flood training
    teamwork
    geotech

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT