Louisville District Flood Fight Training May 21, 2024

Louisville District geotechnical branch employees learned about how assistance is provided during Flood Fighting Training provided by Emergency Operations Center staff May 21, 2024.



During the morning session in the district EOC, they learned about what their role in a flood fight would be and how they can bring and use their knowledge and skills as levee safety engineers or dam safety personnel to real-world situations. They also learned about the resources the Corps of Engineers can provide during flood emergencies as well as the capabilities and authorities the students would have while assisting during a flood.



The class moved over to McAlpine Locks and Dam in the afternoon to learn about various flood fighting materials USACE can provide and for some hands-on training in filling and placing sandbags.