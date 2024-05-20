Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCRD SD, Charlie Company, Honor Graduate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nicholas Johnson a native of Tiffin, Iowa, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Training as the Honor Graduate of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, May 17, 2024, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California. Johnson was recruited by Sgt. Phillip Pinero out of Marine Recruit Sub Station Des Moines, Iowa.

    Graduation took place after the completion of the 13-week transformation, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. For more information on becoming a Marine visit Marines.com. (DoD video by Nicholas Groesch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 13:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924648
    VIRIN: 240517-M-DM338-6611
    Filename: DOD_110327622
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRD SD, Charlie Company, Honor Graduate, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    honor graduates
    Honor Graduate; MCRDSD; Recruit Training; Graduation; San Diego; Honor Grad Graphic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT