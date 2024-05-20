MCRD SD, Charlie Company, Honor Graduate

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nicholas Johnson a native of Tiffin, Iowa, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Training as the Honor Graduate of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, May 17, 2024, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California. Johnson was recruited by Sgt. Phillip Pinero out of Marine Recruit Sub Station Des Moines, Iowa.
Graduation took place after the completion of the 13-week transformation, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. For more information on becoming a Marine visit Marines.com. (DoD video by Nicholas Groesch)
