Ceremony held for change of command of NMRTC CL, change of directorship of NMCCL

Captain Anja Dabelić speaks about her new role as commander of a Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune (NMRTC CL) and director of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
(NMCCL). Dabelić is the first female officer to lead NMCCL and NMRTC CL. She assumed command and directorship during a ceremony held aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune on May 21, 2024. NMCCL celebrates more than 80 years of dedicated, passionate care for warfighters and beneficiaries at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Attached to the medical center is the readiness platform for active-duty Navy Medicine personnel, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 13:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924644
|VIRIN:
|240521-M-NE316-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110327501
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
