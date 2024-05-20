Ceremony held for change of command of NMRTC CL, change of directorship of NMCCL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Captain Anja Dabelić assumes command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune and directorship of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) during a ceremony held aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune on May 21, 2024. The ceremony was presided over by Surgeon General of the Navy and Chief of Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Rear Admiral Darin K. Via. During the ceremony, outgoing commander and director, then Captain Kevin J. Brown, was frocked to his new rank of Rear Admiral Lower Half. NMCCL celebrates more than 80 years of dedicated, passionate care for warfighters and beneficiaries at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Attached to the medical center is the readiness platform for active-duty Navy Medicine personnel, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune.