Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ceremony held for change of command of NMRTC CL, change of directorship of NMCCL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUN, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Captain Anja Dabelić assumes command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune and directorship of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) during a ceremony held aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune on May 21, 2024. The ceremony was presided over by Surgeon General of the Navy and Chief of Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Rear Admiral Darin K. Via. During the ceremony, outgoing commander and director, then Captain Kevin J. Brown, was frocked to his new rank of Rear Admiral Lower Half. NMCCL celebrates more than 80 years of dedicated, passionate care for warfighters and beneficiaries at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Attached to the medical center is the readiness platform for active-duty Navy Medicine personnel, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 13:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924640
    VIRIN: 240521-M-NE316-1001
    Filename: DOD_110327471
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: CAMP LEJEUN, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ceremony held for change of command of NMRTC CL, change of directorship of NMCCL, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military health
    change of command
    NMCCL
    NMRTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT