    Flintlock hosts DENTCAP in Côte d’Ivoire

    JACQUEVILLE, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    05.17.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brasier 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members assigned to the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operation) (Airborne), and Ivorian military dentists conducted a Dental Civic Action Program event at N’djem school during Flintlock 24 near Jacqueville, Côte d'Ivoire, May 17, 2024. U.S. forces regularly engage in DENTCAPs to work alongside African partners and provide medical care to remote communities, bolstering trust and security within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brasier)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 12:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924637
    VIRIN: 240517-F-DB956-9001
    Filename: DOD_110327457
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: JACQUEVILLE, CI

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Flintlock hosts DENTCAP in Côte d’Ivoire, by TSgt Kyle Brasier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Civil Affairs
    Flintlock
    DENTCAP
    special forcecs
    Flintlock 24

