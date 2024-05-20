Flintlock hosts DENTCAP in Côte d’Ivoire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members assigned to the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operation) (Airborne), and Ivorian military dentists conducted a Dental Civic Action Program event at N’djem school during Flintlock 24 near Jacqueville, Côte d'Ivoire, May 17, 2024. U.S. forces regularly engage in DENTCAPs to work alongside African partners and provide medical care to remote communities, bolstering trust and security within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brasier)