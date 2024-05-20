B-Roll of various Border Patrol activity in Detroit Sector Area of Responsibility. B-roll includes Border Patrol vehicle in New Baltimore, Mich., on auto ferry from Algonac to Harsens Island, Mich., Border patrol Agents on patrol near Port Huron and Belle Isle, Mich.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 12:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924635
|VIRIN:
|220830-H-AT513-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_110327332
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Detroit Sector Border Patrol Operations, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT