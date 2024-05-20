Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Detroit Sector Border Patrol Operations

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    B-Roll of various Border Patrol activity in Detroit Sector Area of Responsibility. B-roll includes Border Patrol vehicle in New Baltimore, Mich., on auto ferry from Algonac to Harsens Island, Mich., Border patrol Agents on patrol near Port Huron and Belle Isle, Mich.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924635
    VIRIN: 220830-H-AT513-1100
    Filename: DOD_110327332
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Vehicles
    Border Patrol
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    Detroit Sector

