204th Army Band performs during 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House, Part IV

Taken on May 18, 2024, during the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis., this is a song performed by the 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn. The band played to thousands of people who visited the open house throughout the day at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area. The event was considered a great success by installation officials as nearly 4,000 people visited the installation to see numerous vehicle and equipment displays, interactive and information displays in tents, and much more. The day’s activities were centered on the Commemorative Area, which features the History Center; five World War II-era buildings filled with historical equipment and displays, the outdoor Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)