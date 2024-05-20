Italy and the 31st Fighter Wing participate in MARE

The 31st Fighter Wing, ITAF and local Italian first responders joined together for a major accident response exercise near Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|05.22.2024
|05.22.2024 12:11
|Video Productions
|924629
|240522-F-ZJ681-1001
|DOD_110327250
|00:01:10
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|1
|1
