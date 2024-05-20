Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Italy and the 31st Fighter Wing participate in MARE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.22.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The 31st Fighter Wing, ITAF and local Italian first responders joined together for a major accident response exercise near Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 12:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924629
    VIRIN: 240522-F-ZJ681-1001
    Filename: DOD_110327250
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italy and the 31st Fighter Wing participate in MARE, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    MARE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT