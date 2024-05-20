Week of the Eagles 24 12 Mile Ruck March

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in a 12 mile ruck march for Week of the Eagles 2024 at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 22, 2024. First held in 1974, Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both veterans and current soldiers of the Division taking part in ceremonies, Soldier competitions and sporting events. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Enoch)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 11:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924623
|VIRIN:
|240522-A-PG421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110327191
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
