Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eager Lion 2024 STX lanes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JORDAN

    05.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Nataja Ford 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army video showcases the situational training exercise lanes taking place during week one of the 11th iteration of Eager Lion at Training Area 5, Jordan, May 13-16, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nataja Ford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 12:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924620
    VIRIN: 240517-A-EU436-9104
    Filename: DOD_110327187
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: JO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eager Lion 2024 STX lanes, by SPC Nataja Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    EagerLion24
    EL24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT