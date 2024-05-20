Eager Lion 2024 STX lanes

U.S. Army video showcases the situational training exercise lanes taking place during week one of the 11th iteration of Eager Lion at Training Area 5, Jordan, May 13-16, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nataja Ford)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 12:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924620
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-EU436-9104
|Filename:
|DOD_110327187
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|JO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
