Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub and Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Patrouille of the Wisconsin Army National Guard state command team wish the Army a Happy 249th Birthday. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 10:38
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|924613
|VIRIN:
|240515-Z-PV458-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110326996
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Brig. Gen. Strub ABD249 Shout-out, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
