    Bomber Task Force 24-3 Maintenance Ops B-Roll

    RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.21.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson 

    Minot Air Force Base

    Airmen assigned to the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform maintenance on B-52H Stratofortress bombers in support of Bomber Task Force (BTF) 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, May 21, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 10:33
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, GB

    RAF Fairford
    Minot Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Allies and Partners
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Interoperability and Readiness

