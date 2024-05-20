Airmen assigned to the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform maintenance on B-52H Stratofortress bombers in support of Bomber Task Force (BTF) 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, May 21, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 10:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924609
|VIRIN:
|240521-F-VB725-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110326850
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force 24-3 Maintenance Ops B-Roll, by A1C Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
