    Bomber Task Force 24-3 B-52 Arrival

    RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.20.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson 

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses arrive in support of Bomber Task Force (BTF) 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, May 20, 2024. BTF missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 10:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924608
    VIRIN: 240520-F-VB725-1001
    Filename: DOD_110326845
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, GB

    RAF Fairford
    Minot Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Allies and Partners
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Interoperability and Readiness

