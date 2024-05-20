U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses arrive in support of Bomber Task Force (BTF) 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, May 20, 2024. BTF missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)
|05.20.2024
|05.22.2024 10:33
|Package
|924608
|240520-F-VB725-1001
|DOD_110326845
|00:00:32
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, GB
|1
|1
This work, Bomber Task Force 24-3 B-52 Arrival, by A1C Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
