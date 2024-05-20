Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUKUS Partnership Kill Web Demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration

    U.S. Marines, and service members from Australia and the United Kingdom, participated in a kill web demonstration aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 3, 2024. The trilateral defense and security partnership amongst the three allies, also known as AUKUS, displayed their shared commitment to strengthen deterrence capabilities and promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

    During a combat training scenario, service members from the three countries were joined by contractors from AeroVironment , an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturer. Together, everyone worked to search, locate and destroy mock enemy tanks, using two inert Switchblade 600 munitions. Switchblade 600 munitions are direct fire loitering munitions systems that rely on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) provided by UAVs. Troops in command operations centers use ISR to detect enemy forces ahead of troops on the ground. Once enemy tanks are detected, rear troops will launch the Switchblade 600 and will loiter until a forward Marine directs it to the target for a strike. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 09:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924605
    VIRIN: 240503-M-AV203-1001
    Filename: DOD_110326798
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUKUS Partnership Kill Web Demonstration, by LCpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    CDI
    AUKUS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT