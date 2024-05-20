U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete in the Week of the Eagles 2024 Best RETRANS Team at Fort Campbell, Ky., on May 21, 2024. First held in 1974, Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both Veterans and current Soldiers of the Division taking part in ceremonies, Soldier competitions and sporting events. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924603
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-AW719-4899
|Filename:
|DOD_110326742
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Best RETRANS Week of the Eagles 2024 B-roll, by SSG Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
