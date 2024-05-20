Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Contracting Command soldier competes in their Best Warrior Competition

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Video by Mark Getman 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Staff Sgt. Cory Palletti from the 419th Contacting Support Brigade, completes the low crawl during the obstacle course event as part of Army Contracting Command’s Best Warrior Competition, which was held from May 7th-10th. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 08:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924600
    VIRIN: 240508-A-LO645-3346
    Filename: DOD_110326669
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US

    Obstacle Course
    Best Warrior Competition
    AMC
    Army Contracting Command
    Be All You Can Be

