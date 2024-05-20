Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Tony Dang Soldier Spotlight

    RP, GERMANY

    05.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Jo 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tony Dang, civil affairs, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, tells us about his experience as an Asian American in the U.S. Army, on Panzer-Kaserne, Germany on May 21, 2024.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 10:31
    Location: RP, DE

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Tony Dang Soldier Spotlight, by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    AAPI
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    USAREUAF

