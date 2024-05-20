U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tony Dang, civil affairs, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, tells us about his experience as an Asian American in the U.S. Army, on Panzer-Kaserne, Germany on May 21, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 10:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924599
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-XJ219-6995
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_110326643
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Tony Dang Soldier Spotlight, by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT