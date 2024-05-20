U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division execute joint forcible entries as part of Swift Response 24 at Luna and Cincu, Romania, May 13-15, 2024. Swift Response, an annual exercise led by the U.S. Army Europe and Africa, focuses on improving the ability of allied airborne forces to rapidly and effectively manage crisis situations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 09:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924598
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-GT064-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110326596
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division Participates in Swift Response 24 in Romania Highlights Vertical, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
