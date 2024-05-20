82nd Airborne Division Participates in Swift Response 24 in Romania Highlights Vertical

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division execute joint forcible entries as part of Swift Response 24 at Luna and Cincu, Romania, May 13-15, 2024. Swift Response, an annual exercise led by the U.S. Army Europe and Africa, focuses on improving the ability of allied airborne forces to rapidly and effectively manage crisis situations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)