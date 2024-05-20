An Improved Ribbon Bridge and raft system is utilized to cross the Drawa River during DEFENDER 24 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 16, 2024. The Improved Ribbon Bridge allows NATO allies to move and maneuver armored vehicles across water obstacles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 08:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924597
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-GG601-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110326589
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|DRAWSKO COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Allied Strength Across Waters: Wet Gap Crossing with NATO Forces Video, by SSG Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
