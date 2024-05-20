Allied Strength Across Waters: Wet Gap Crossing with NATO Forces Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An Improved Ribbon Bridge and raft system is utilized to cross the Drawa River during DEFENDER 24 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 16, 2024. The Improved Ribbon Bridge allows NATO allies to move and maneuver armored vehicles across water obstacles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)