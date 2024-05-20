Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Indonesia 24 B-Roll: MOUT

    BANDAR LAMPUNG, INDONESIA

    05.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Indonesian Marines assigned to 9th Infantry Battalion, 4th Marine Brigade, participate in military operations on urbanized terrain training during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 14, 2024. CARAT Indonesia 2024 is a bilateral exercise that is designed to promote regional security cooperation and enhance maritime interoperability, which coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises that enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 05:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924594
    VIRIN: 240514-M-HP224-1001
    Filename: DOD_110326463
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: BANDAR LAMPUNG, ID

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Indonesia 24 B-Roll: MOUT, by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CARAT
    MOUT
    15th MEU
    Partnership
    KORMAR
    CARAT 24

