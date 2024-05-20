Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ivorian Special Forces conduct shooting drills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACQUEVILLE, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    05.14.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brasier 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members of the Ivorian Special Forces conduct shooting drills with Dutch Special Forces mentors during Flintlock 24 near Jacqueville, Côte D'Ivoire, May 15, 2024. Exercise Flintlock works to improve joint and combined force capabilities across all domains and strengthen relationships with partners in Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brasier)(This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring identifying markers.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 04:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924589
    VIRIN: 240515-F-DB956-7001
    Filename: DOD_110326417
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: JACQUEVILLE, CI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivorian Special Forces conduct shooting drills, by TSgt Kyle Brasier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    excercise
    special forces
    partnership
    Flintlock
    Flintlock 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT