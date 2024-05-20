Members of the Ivorian Special Forces conduct shooting drills with Dutch Special Forces mentors during Flintlock 24 near Jacqueville, Côte D'Ivoire, May 15, 2024. Exercise Flintlock works to improve joint and combined force capabilities across all domains and strengthen relationships with partners in Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brasier)(This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring identifying markers.)
Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 04:14
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|924589
VIRIN:
|240515-F-DB956-7001
Filename:
|DOD_110326417
Length:
|00:03:58
Location:
|JACQUEVILLE, CI
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
