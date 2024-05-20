video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Ivorian Special Forces conduct shooting drills with Dutch Special Forces mentors during Flintlock 24 near Jacqueville, Côte D'Ivoire, May 15, 2024. Exercise Flintlock works to improve joint and combined force capabilities across all domains and strengthen relationships with partners in Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brasier)(This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring identifying markers.)