DUI Prevention and Reduction campaign: know your resources

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Decker participates in an on camera interview for a DUI Prevention and Reduction campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. This video is part of a series designed to inform viewers of local resources and alternative options to drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 04:42
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|924588
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-EX065-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110326368
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
