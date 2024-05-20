Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DUI Prevention and Reduction campaign: know your resources

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Decker participates in an on camera interview for a DUI Prevention and Reduction campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. This video is part of a series designed to inform viewers of local resources and alternative options to drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 04:42
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 924588
    VIRIN: 240510-F-EX065-1001
    Filename: DOD_110326368
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    TAGS

    don’t drink and drive
    know your limits
    DUI Prevention and Reduction campaign
    know your resources

