B-Roll: ACDC: Downed gunner drill

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division demonstrate a downed gunner drill to service members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 19, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)