    B-Roll: ACDC: Downed gunner drill

    BARIRA, PHILIPPINES

    05.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division demonstrate a downed gunner drill to service members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 19, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 08:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924583
    VIRIN: 240519-M-DC769-3001
    Filename: DOD_110326360
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: BARIRA, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: ACDC: Downed gunner drill, by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACDC
    Philippines
    13th MEU
    IMEFFWD
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

