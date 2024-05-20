U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and service members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a combat marksmanship live-fire range during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 17, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 08:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924582
|VIRIN:
|240517-M-DC769-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110326359
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|BARIRA, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: ACDC: 1/7, Philippine service members range competition, by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT