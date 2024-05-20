1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade airborne operation

U.S. Army paratroopers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct sustained airborne training using a deployable aircraft mock door training aid prior to an airborne operation at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 16, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 01:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924579
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-BS310-5000
|Filename:
|DOD_110326331
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
