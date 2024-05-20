First Army Div West Best OC/T Ruck March

The Gen. Omar N. Bradley Competition is an internal competition that First Army Division West hosts annually. The purpose of the Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition (BOC/TC) is to identify Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO), who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. The DW 2024 BOC/TC will be held May 20th through 22nd, 2024 at Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM), Washington. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army Best OC/T Competition August 27th through 29th, 2024 in Fort Stewart, GA. (Video By SSG Devon Jones/189th Infantry Brigade PAO)
|05.21.2024
|05.22.2024 01:00
|B-Roll
|924578
|240522-A-QA940-1001
|DOD_110326303
|00:01:31
|LACEY, WA, US
|2
|2
