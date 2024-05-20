The Sasebo Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) hosted a baby shower event at the Harbor View Club on May 20, 2024, with a special appearance from best-selling author Heidi Murkoff. FFSC programs support the individual and family readiness and adaptation to life in the Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 00:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|924576
|VIRIN:
|240520-N-AZ382-8212
|Filename:
|DOD_110326238
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sasebo FFSC Baby Shower, by PO2 Joseph Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
