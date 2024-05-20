Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo FFSC Baby Shower

    JAPAN

    05.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Sasebo Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) hosted a baby shower event at the Harbor View Club on May 20, 2024, with a special appearance from best-selling author Heidi Murkoff. FFSC programs support the individual and family readiness and adaptation to life in the Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 00:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo FFSC Baby Shower, by PO2 Joseph Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    parenting
    baby shower
    Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC)

