Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unleashing excellence: showcasing 51st FW Beverly Herd 24-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier, Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd, Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens and Senior Airman Brittany Russell

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Fighter Wing participated in Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 12 - 17, 2024. During these training events, base personnel demonstrated their ability to navigate various attack scenarios while launching and recovering aircraft during 24-hour flying operations, validating the 51st Fighter Wing’s readiness and response against any adversary. Routine training events like Beverly Herd are pivotal platforms for 51st Fighter Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through practical application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 01:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924575
    VIRIN: 240522-F-CN389-1001
    Filename: DOD_110326227
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unleashing excellence: showcasing 51st FW Beverly Herd 24-1, by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, SSgt Aubree Owens and SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mission ready
    training
    Beverly Herd
    BH 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT