Unleashing excellence: showcasing 51st FW Beverly Herd 24-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924575" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 51st Fighter Wing participated in Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 12 - 17, 2024. During these training events, base personnel demonstrated their ability to navigate various attack scenarios while launching and recovering aircraft during 24-hour flying operations, validating the 51st Fighter Wing’s readiness and response against any adversary. Routine training events like Beverly Herd are pivotal platforms for 51st Fighter Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through practical application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies.