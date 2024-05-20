Unleashing excellence: showcasing 51st FW Beverly Herd 24-1

The 51st Fighter Wing participated in Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 12 - 17, 2024. During these training events, base personnel demonstrated their ability to navigate various attack scenarios while launching and recovering aircraft during 24-hour flying operations, validating the 51st Fighter Wing’s readiness and response against any adversary. Routine training events like Beverly Herd are pivotal platforms for 51st Fighter Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through practical application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies.
