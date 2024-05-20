Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naturalization Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton and Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner

    AFN Sasebo

    On May 16th, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Services Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at building 80 on Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo. The naturalization process allows sailors and family member's to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 00:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naturalization Ceremony, by PO2 Orion Shotton and PO3 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    Naturalizaion Ceremony
    RLSO Western Pacific
    U.S. Citizenship and Immagration Services

