On May 16th, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Services Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at building 80 on Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo. The naturalization process allows sailors and family member's to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)