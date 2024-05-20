On May 16th, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Services Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at building 80 on Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo. The naturalization process allows sailors and family member's to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 00:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924574
|VIRIN:
|240516-N-OR754-6823
|Filename:
|DOD_110326226
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
This work, Naturalization Ceremony, by PO2 Orion Shotton and PO3 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
