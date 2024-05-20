Military cybersecurity team assess Nueces County in Texas

More than two dozen Air Force reserve, Air Force active-duty and Space Force service members tested the cybersecurity of Nueces County, Texas from May 6-15 as part of an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) event.
The IRT cybersecurity mission was an opportunity to help a community partner detect, safeguard, assess, and protect from malicious cyber activity while also providing a unique training opportunity for service members.
