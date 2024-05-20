Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military cybersecurity team assess Nueces County in Texas

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    More than two dozen Air Force reserve, Air Force active-duty and Space Force service members tested the cybersecurity of Nueces County, Texas from May 6-15 as part of an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) event.

    The IRT cybersecurity mission was an opportunity to help a community partner detect, safeguard, assess, and protect from malicious cyber activity while also providing a unique training opportunity for service members.

    Location: US

    IRT
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Texas
    Innovative Readiness Training

