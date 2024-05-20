B-Roll Package of local educators preparing to take a helicopter flight from Long Beach Daugherty Field Airport in Los Angeles during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 21, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 21:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924563
|VIRIN:
|240521-N-BT947-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110325945
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LA Fleet Week 2024: Educator Fly-In B-Roll Package, by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
