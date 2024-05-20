Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADEWINDS 24

    BARBADOS

    05.22.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Col. Chip Karels, Exercise Co-lead, Barbados Defence Force Capt. Shane Drakes, Ground Track Lead, and Carla Alvarado, International Coordinator with the U.S. Southern Command, Exercises and Coalition Affairs Directorate, Public-Private Cooperation (PPC) Branch, provide remarks about the training conducted from May 2nd to the 16th, 2024 during Exercise TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24). TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 19:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924562
    VIRIN: 240522-A-BH424-2189
    Filename: DOD_110325901
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: BB

    TAGS

    TRADEWINDS
    Barbados
    Regional Exercise
    TW24

