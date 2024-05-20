video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Chip Karels, Exercise Co-lead, Barbados Defence Force Capt. Shane Drakes, Ground Track Lead, and Carla Alvarado, International Coordinator with the U.S. Southern Command, Exercises and Coalition Affairs Directorate, Public-Private Cooperation (PPC) Branch, provide remarks about the training conducted from May 2nd to the 16th, 2024 during Exercise TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24). TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)