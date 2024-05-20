Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Japan’s Office of the Staff Judge Advocate recently conducted training on the Geneva Convention and the treatment of prisoners of war. The training included several mock tribunal scenarios that gave the Soldiers a realistic look at the process.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 19:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924559
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-MS361-8482
|Filename:
|DOD_110325876
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers in Japan use mock tribunals to train on treatment of prisoners of war, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
