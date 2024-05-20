Soldiers in Japan use mock tribunals to train on treatment of prisoners of war

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Japan’s Office of the Staff Judge Advocate recently conducted training on the Geneva Convention and the treatment of prisoners of war. The training included several mock tribunal scenarios that gave the Soldiers a realistic look at the process.