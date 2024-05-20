Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers in Japan use mock tribunals to train on treatment of prisoners of war

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.21.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Japan’s Office of the Staff Judge Advocate recently conducted training on the Geneva Convention and the treatment of prisoners of war. The training included several mock tribunal scenarios that gave the Soldiers a realistic look at the process.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 19:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924559
    VIRIN: 240521-A-MS361-8482
    Filename: DOD_110325876
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers in Japan use mock tribunals to train on treatment of prisoners of war, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    SJA
    Trial
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT