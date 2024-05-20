Staff Sgt. Cory Palletti from the 419th Contacting Support Brigade, completes the low crawl during the obstacle course event as part of Army Contracting Command’s Best Warrior Competition, which was held from May 7th-10th. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 19:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924558
|VIRIN:
|240508-A-LO645-3346
|Filename:
|DOD_110325875
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Hometown:
|OAK HILL, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Contracting Command soldier competes in their Best Warrior Competition, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
