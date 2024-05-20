Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard East Coast Tour (B-Roll)

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presented the colors at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, on May 20, 2024. MCG conducted a cross-country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, to the National Capital Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)

    This footage was filmed in Panasonic V-Log format. V-Log to Rec. 709 lut can be found on Panasonic.com. Please contact joshua.p.munsen.mil@mail.mil for any questions.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:07:26
    Marine Corps War Memorial
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    Silent Drill Platon
    MCG204

