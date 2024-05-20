Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Week of the Eagle 2024

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Spc. Joseph Enoch 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in an ultimate football tournament for the Week of the Eagles 2024 at Fort Campbell, Ky., on May 20, 2024. First held in 1974, Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both veterans and current soldiers of the Division taking part in ceremonies, Soldier competitions and sporting events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joseph Enoch)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924546
    VIRIN: 240520-A-PG421-1001
    Filename: DOD_110325395
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    This work, Week of the Eagle 2024, by SPC Joseph Enoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WoE24

