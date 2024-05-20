U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in an ultimate football tournament for the Week of the Eagles 2024 at Fort Campbell, Ky., on May 20, 2024. First held in 1974, Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both veterans and current soldiers of the Division taking part in ceremonies, Soldier competitions and sporting events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joseph Enoch)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924546
|VIRIN:
|240520-A-PG421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110325395
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Week of the Eagle 2024, by SPC Joseph Enoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT