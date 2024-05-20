Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete in the semifinals of a basketball tournament for Week of The Eagles at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 21, 2024. First held in 1974, Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both Veterans and current Soldiers of the Division taking part in ceremonies, Soldier competitions, and sporting events.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 16:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924540
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-JO779-8389
|Filename:
|DOD_110325296
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WoE 2024 Basketball Tournament B-Roll, by SPC Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
