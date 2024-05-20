Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WoE 2024 Basketball Tournament B-Roll

    KY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Brianna Badder 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete in the semifinals of a basketball tournament for Week of The Eagles at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 21, 2024. First held in 1974, Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both Veterans and current Soldiers of the Division taking part in ceremonies, Soldier competitions, and sporting events.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Location: KY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WoE 2024 Basketball Tournament B-Roll, by SPC Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

