NSWAC at the Philly Mud Run

240518-N-LW994-1001 – COATESVILLE, Penn. (May 18, 2024) – A four-man team, consisting of SEALs from Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command and a local Warrior Challenge candidate, complete the Philly Mud Run. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Kerska)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 16:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924534
|VIRIN:
|240518-N-LW994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110325199
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|PA, US
